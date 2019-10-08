18 Americans are dead from vaping-related illness, yet in the U.K. e-cigs are described by the Royal College of Physicians as “at least 95% less harmful” than tobacco cigarettes. The National Health Service continues to actively promote vaping as a healthier alternative for adult smokers, while in the U.S. state lawmakers are implementing complete bans. The difference? The U.K. has stringent safety regulations in place to protect consumers. Advertising of e-cigarettes is already illegal. Americans are dealing with the aftermath of regulatory negligence stretching back decades: an epidemic of teen vaping and thousands sickened or dead after inhaling contaminants in unregulated e-liquid. Yet, moving forward, we must bear in mind that vaping remains far less dangerous than smoking, and that it poses no risk for bystanders. Banning e-cigarettes outright imperils the lives of smokers, and countless others. E-cigs must be regulated, not banned. Safe vaping saves lives.
Helen Schaffer
East side
