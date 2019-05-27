The mainstream media has jumped on the bandwagon bashing Venezuela. This is not to say that the Maduro government is run by angels but then neither are our friends in Saudi Arabia, China or Israel. Who inaugurated Guaido? Maduro was elected fairly and much of the problems (though certainly not all) of Venezuela were created by the US embargo. I have seen not one mainstream media commentary that has not followed the party line from the Whitehouse.
On the Venezuela issue the US press sounds more like the press of a dictatorship than one of a supposed democracy. And this has been its consistent behavior leading us to war in Iraq, Vietnam and every other place.
Larry Hertz
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.