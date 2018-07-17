Our president has a flair for keeping his name and photo up front and in our face 24/7 having visited Great Britain, Scotland and now off to meet with good buddy Vladimir Putin. Trump is a master at spreading confusion wherever he goes and that includes his meeting with British PM Theresa May, making terse comments and then denying them.
Speaking fluent gibberish seems to be his forte (check out his recent rant about Elton John at a campaign rally in Montana) as he continues to cast some sort of spell on people wherever he goes. On Election Day perhaps voters will wake up from this nightmare and vote his supportive legislators out of office so we can return to what our nation was before this pathological liar and wannabe dictator came into power.
Herb Stark
Mooresville, NC
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.