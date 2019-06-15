Re: the June 12 letter "VA has income limit for health benefits."
As a disabled veteran, the title of Ross Carroll's letter caught my attention. He was correct the “VA has income thresholds for health care”. But they apply only in certain cases. Because number of veterans that can be served is determined by the amount of money it receives from Congress a system of Priorities 1-8 have been established. The higher priorities 1-4 are based primarily the level of service connected disabilities. The income threshold doesn’t kick in until Priority 5, i.e. 0% disability. Some veterans may not be eligible, or may have to pay a co-pay to receive care. His most important statement was to “talk to a VA counselor”, and not rely on hearsay.
Irene Silverman
Green Valley
