Re: the September 18 article "Our nation's veterans deserve better than 'Medicare for All'."
It's rich that Army retiree and former Republican politician Frank Antenori, who benefits from government-sponsored TRICARE health insurance, writes in his Sept. 18 opinion piece that veterans should just get by with private insurance, assuming they can afford it. He's referring to other vets who don't qualify for VA health care or didn't retire from the Army. Mr. Antenori enjoyed Army health care for 20 years and to this day receives government health coverage, yet he disparages government "one size fits all" health care, including Medicare.
Mr. Antenori ironically sings the praises of the VA, which is a true government-run medical organization, while attacking Medicare, the federal system that just pays the bills for care you receive from private providers. Either way, these approaches represent organized compassion, something Mr. Antenor reserves for himself, but not the rest of us.
As an Army brat and veteran myself, I believe all Americans deserve equal health care compassion.
Jim Addison
Marana
