As a Vietnam veteran who served my country I take offense when a person who did not serve under dubious reasons, downgrades John McCain a war hero. I believe in the constitution of the United States. To break the norms of that great paper and set himself and family above the law is outrageous. We are a nation of laws. Racial and bigotry should not be espoused by the president, we deserve better. A vote for John Kelly will help balance the playing field. Please support this man.
Sheldon Feldman
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.