When President Trump was inaugurated, he took an oath of office pledging to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” There is indisputable evidence that Russia attacked our 2016 election process, our democracy, and thereby our Constitution. Trump’s blatant refusal to acknowledge Russia’s attack, even praising Putin, and his failure to take retaliatory defensive action, violates his oath to defend the Constitution, unquestionably constituting solid grounds for impeachment. It is time for the Republican Congress to set partisanship aside and seriously consider that possibility, and to place national security above self-interest.
Robert Swaim
East side
