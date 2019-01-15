Re: the Jan. 12 article "Trump says changes coming in US handling of high-tech visas."
President Trump has promised changes in the way the U.S. handles temporary visas that allow American companies to bring high-tech and other skilled workers into the U.S. He wants to encourage talented and skilled people to pursue careers in the U.S. Immigration officials proposed that the 65,000 visas be parceled out first to ensure as many people with advanced degrees as possible were allowed in.
But during the Presidents campaign he maligned these programs, saying they "took jobs from Americans.” I wonder if the president intends to change the Einstein visa program also? Einstein visa’s are reserved for immigrants who have an extraordinary ability. Melania Trump was one who received such a visa. All because she appeared on the cover of GQ magazine while posing on an airplane. Einstein visas are important if you can make a bagel. But getting one for modeling is a stretch.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
