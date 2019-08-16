Terry Hlivko’s vision of a Green New Deal future was clever. However, the hope of advocates, shared with virtually all economists and scientists, is that in moving our economy to renewable energy, our air and rivers are cleaner. Lives are saved with emphysema and asthma reduced. Oceans and fisheries are saved. Heat waves and droughts are avoided, crops saved, and water to Arizonans is assured.
The problem with fossil fuels isn’t that we don’t like gas, our cars and flights to Hawaii. Electricity brought us the Internet, cancer research, movies - many good things. The problem with fossil fuels is that they are ruining our atmosphere, and our oceans. We’ve burned too much, and like any kid who partied too hard, it’s time to clean up the mess.
Luckily, we know how to do it! By placing a price on carbon and returning the dividends to households, investments will pour into businesses that use clean, not dirty, energy. That is a vision I can live with.
Connie Aglione
Green Valley
