Have you found yourself saying that big money is ruining our democracy? Many times I have heard America described as a capitalistic democracy because money controls the government, not the voters. This does not have to be the case. 2016 demographics show that there was a 230,585,915 voter eligible population. Of the almost 230.6 million people who could vote, only 138.8 million people voted – 60% of voters. This does not have to be our standard. 100% of voters can make huge changes in who is put into office or taken out of office. If we want representatives who collaborate, who work together for the benefit of all citizens and not for big money interests, we can work together to make ourselves heard in an election. Every voice matters but it is only counted if you VOTE. 100% of voter voices would be a huge wake-up call to those in office. Every two years the entire structure in Washington could be changed by VOTE.
Marley Beard
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.