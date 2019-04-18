My wife and I voted for Kyrsten Sinema and contributed to her campaign. We were very disappointed that she voted to confirm David Bernhardt for the position of Secretary of the U.S. Interior Department. Mr. Bernhardt is a former lobbyist for the oil and gas industry and has used his federal position to benefit former industry clients. He has taken actions to weaken environmental protections and ease regulations in order to increase drilling and mining on millions of acres of public land. Senator Sinema should be working to protect the interests of citizens, not the short-term profits of oil, gas, and mining companies. Shame on you, Senator Sinema.
Paul Marion
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.