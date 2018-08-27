I'm counting on my senator, Senator Jeff Flake, to do the right thing and not confirm Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Justice.
President Trump obviously chose Kavanaugh for his opinion on how a sitting President should not be investigated until his term is over. It was his experience with Nixon that formed this opinion. No person is above the law in this country, and the constitution bears this out.
One last point, this is a lifetime appointment and will skew the court to the far right. Where are the moderate appointees? Isn't this what the Supreme Court about? It is impossible to literally follow the constitution within modern society. Yet, that is who Trump keeps appointing.
I pray that Senator Flake will stand in solidarity with the people of Arizona in stopping this appointment!!!
Marlene Rigoli
Midtown
