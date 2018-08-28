There are those who choose to believe what they choose to believe despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary. Such is the case of the Trump supporters who have ignored all the evidenced negative when they went to the voting booth.
I didn't really think there were that many ignorant or uninformed voters in the good ole USA. Now we all have to endure the lies, exaggerations, and bragging from the most unlikely person to ever occupy the White House. Sad!! Hopefully, we will vote for a change.
Gwen Niemi
West side
