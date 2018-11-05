Dear Millennials + Gen X, Y, Z, etc.
Tuesday is the most important day of your life. It is your opportunity (perhaps your last opportunity) to take back your country and create a world that will be hospitable for you and your children. Our current leadership is pillaging this country for the benefit of a select few while leaving future generations to deal with the aftermath. They have exploded the deficit with a trillion dollars in tax cuts for the super wealthy leaving you to pay the bill. They have ignored climate change leaving you to deal with its catastrophic consequences. They allow for the pollution of your air and water to placate their donors and refuse to help you with your crushing student debt, instead allowing their banking friends to profit from your attempts at improving your life. You can stop this! Control your own future. VOTE!!!
Robert and Annie Mackay
Foothills
