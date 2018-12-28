The Deceiver-in-Chief’s “Bully-pulpit” declares loudly, “Election Fraud.” “Democrats are perpetrating fraud!” Any sane person with a high school degree can tell you. It’s clearly not true. Despite evidence to the contrary, Trumpeteers believe it because he said it.
Evidence of fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District could prove otherwise. Certification of the election has been held up because of potential fraud, about which the Deceiver knows a great deal. In one precinct, the Republican won by 96 percent of all absentee ballots, which brought scrutiny to the election. He won the primary by just 828 votes.
Strangers were going door-to-door, collecting ballots that had not yet been sent, as a “favor.” They would even fill them out for the voter. Others canvassed primarily black, reregistering people since they were “no longer on the roster.” All they had to do was “sign the form,” and they’d fill it out for them; when voters arrived at the polls to vote…no registration.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
