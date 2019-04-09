Re: The April 2 letter "Trump was elected by a minority."
In support of Sheldon Metz's letter to the Star I need to sadly admit that, 'my vote was eliminated too'. It seems that there's no importance to even having a popular vote any longer (or any vote period). It definitely seems that lies, cheating, greed, and hatred are the rule of each day. -Forget any preference for the 'rule of law'. Things like legality, ethics, and morality appear to be past and forgotten in this current administration.
It seems that truth, dignity, honor, and justice have all gone out the front door. Only the sleazy back door is appropriate now. I'm no longer certain that adopting the Independent Party is the answer either, because there isn't a credible party anymore. Will my vote ever count again? My partner says his vote is eliminated as well, since he became an Independent. He changed his party due to his strong disagreement over the anti-abortion movement. Does this mean that we have to settle for misery to satisfy lobbyists at all cost?
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.