As a student I was taught that we lived in a representative democracy. One would think that if we are a representative democracy, we would do everything possible to make it easier to vote for every citizen; however,many states (mostly controlled by the Republican Party) are attempting to make it harder for some Americans to vote, especially for those who do not tend to support Republicans.
The Republican-controlled state governments, including Arizona, have placed limits that make it harder
for all people to vote. Is this what we want in the American version of representative democracy?
If the political parties really want to make it easier to vote, and potentially eliminate many of these restrictive
Republican proposals, they should get behind the idea of a national holiday on Election Day. It is worth one more day off if we truly believe in representative democracy.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.