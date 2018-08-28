Re: the Aug. 27 letter to the editor "Make the voting age same as drinking age."
The letter advocated raising the voting age to 21 since the brains of younger people aren't fully developed, making them more susceptible to liberal bias. Since the average brain tends to lose more cells than it can replace at about the age of 35, I wonder if the writer would also consider it prudent to cap the maximum voting age at around 55, since older folks are more likely to hold conservative views. You can see where this sort of twisted logic can lead us.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.