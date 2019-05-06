Re: the April 29 article "Is lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 a good idea?"
I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a debate in the April 29 issue of the Star, regarding the lowering of the voting age to 16. I had recently written that the age should be raised to 21.
Most Arizona high school students would fail the citizenship test. Only 3.5 percent of average students can pass the test. In case you don’t know how the test works, 10 questions are selected from a possible 100 for the test. Six out of 10 is a passing grade. I took 10 sample tests today and got 99 out of 100 without studying. It’s not that hard.
But it points out that the average 16 year old is woefully ill equipped to judge current events, much less vote on them.
Al Westerfield
South Tucson
