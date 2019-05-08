Have the people who advocate moving the voting age to 16 years considered the ongoing research in brain development?
On Saturday, May 4, the Wall Street Journal presented an article detailing recent research under the title “It’s Never Too Late to Start A Brilliant Career” that explored continued brain development. I am submitting a quotation from that article.
“Between the ages of 18 and 25, most people are still living in a volatile post-adolescence. In both adolescent and young adult brains, the prefrontal cortex-the processing center of our frontal lobe- is the last part to fully develop, and it is responsible for complex functions such as planning and organizing, problem solving, memory, attention, and inhibition.”
Perhaps we should raise the voting age to 25.
Betty Bohm
East side
