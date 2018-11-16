If the U S government can spend $200 million sending troops to the southern border to prevent a "phantom Caravan" of desperate individuals from "invading" this country, men, women, babies, children, some shoeless walking thousands of miles hoping for a safe destination; then surely we should be able to set up a National voting system that would eliminate the debacle that is existing today. Safe, organized voting is the very base of what we call Democracy. What we are experiencing today is an antiquated, bungled process , sans organization on a national basis, spending endless hours and additional expenses to ratify supposed errors by voters and counters.
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.