As a US Navy veteran, I learned to swear like a sailor. As I grew up in the 1960s-70s, I learned to suspect traditions and norms. That was my way for the times. After I married, I worked hard to conform to established behaviors, as continuing my anti-social behaviors put at risk many things. It was my “growing up”.
Even though my responsibilities were small in comparative scope to some, I felt the obligation to become an adult. That was necessary to achieve and maintain respect amongst co-workers and superiors. Vulgarity and petulance are not career assets.
Trump has many more responsibilities, yet he behaves so poorly. Swearing at a rally may make his pack of dullards believe he is one of them, once again they are wrong. The office he holds is watched by the world while he is lowering its stature.
I only hope the damage he has inflicted to the office and the US can be corrected in my lifetime.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.