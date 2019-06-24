The Trump administration reeks of corruption, wrongdoing, incompetence, and the appearance of corruption, wrongdoing and incompetence. It reeks of contempt for Congress, American citizens, and the law. Investigations still threaten to unravel the Trump regime, to the extent that administration officials are forbidden to appear before Congressional hearings, apparently for fear they will incriminate the president.
So of course Trump wants a war. Unpopular presidents have used wars in the past to rally the nation's support and distract from their failures at home. Trump has shown he's wiling to ruin anything he has to in order to hang on to power, and now he wants to try wholesale slaughter.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.