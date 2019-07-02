We have let our government sanitize how we view war. This is by design both democrat and republicans administrations have done this so they can control the narrative.Now we get almost no information on military actions around the globe.Now we send young people off to fight in conflicts that started before they were born and as a nation we have become completely apathetic to the price they pay. We have become a nation of cowards who don't want want to confront the ugly truths. You cannot give a nation democracy by waging war on them.We should not be in the revenge business and wars on multiple front that moronic idea has never worked well for anyone.I say we should bring all the troops home and station them at church's, schools and public events cause that's where the real threat is. Sadly it is by fellow Americans
David Creamer
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.