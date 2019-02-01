The #Walkaway Campaign is a grassroots movement that was initiated by a gay male hairdresser (Brandon Straka) from New York who was tired of the hate speech and intolerance that surrounds politics and people nowadays. His video testimonial touched hundreds of thousands of people with the message he conveyed about being a free thinker and avoiding the hateful rhetoric. More importantly, it helped create a safe space online through his where people with differing political opinions can still interact without fear of being verbally assaulted just for feeling differently.
I joined #Walkaway almost a year ago and it's refreshing to have a place I can be with folks to discuss life events and situations within the country, share opinions and even get a different perspective without concern for being ambushed. Prior to engaging with the #Walkaway Campaign, I frequently encountered hostile responses and had other posters call me some of the most vile names and wish horrible things on me and my family members.
Lynnette Stone
Northwest side
