Is it just me, or does any else have “Wall Fatigue”? Is the wall totally effective, important in critical locations or just plain wrong? Is it hugely expensive or only 0.05% of the US budget? Will the barrier be made out of steel, concrete, chain link or moonbeams? Can the President Trump unilaterally make it happen or is Speaker Pelosi in charge? [Yawn]
Not surprisingly, this letter writer has an opinion. Homeland Security has identified locations where a wall would be effective in both cost and deterrence, as well as other areas where electronic surveillance makes more sense. Adopt their recommendation. The government conducted a completion for a wall contractor. Cost, effectiveness, aesthetics and environmental impact were criteria. Go with the winner. Trump and Pelosi should stop thinking about their campaign platforms for 2020. Give us a budget with no new government shutdown deadline and no Continuing Resolution.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.