Who profits most from a big, beautiful wall on the southern border? Perhaps a group of individuals who need some "other" to blame to keep you distracted from their graft, corruption, greed, deceit, lawlessness, and abuse of power? It's a simple equation: create a boogeyman (rule by fear) as a way to manipulate and control your mind, that way you won't use your critical thinking skills, or question authority, or become intellectually curious about how other humans live, and suffer, and die. A wall, no matter what it's made of, will never be a worthwhile or long-lasting solution for a complex humanitarian crisis. But it will keep you occupied while the fear-mongers who've hijacked your amygdala rob you blind.
Linda Stanley
East side
