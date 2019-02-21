I can not believe that the Mayor of Nogales, Arizona or on any border have no say about the wire that was put on the wall to endanger the resident of that City, he should have a say into this matter and should fight to have this dangerous wire removed, if they will not remove it the city of Nogales should do it. It hurts the economy. Also how much did the Trump organization have to pay on penalty to have none documented household help work for them because other companies had to pay when they were rated and found none documented workers. And why can no one stop Mr. Trump from all the Lies he is telling.
Elsbeth Frueh
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.