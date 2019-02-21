Recent letters argue plus-and-minus fixes on "the wall" but nobody has really compared the necessity or usefulness of one. Let's count up.
Pro: they work in prisons and around estates, the Berlin Wall and Great Wall of China worked, they'll keep millions of "rapists, drug dealers, and criminals" from Mexico out of our country.
Con: they cost billions at first and unknown how much later for maintenance, they require extensive space' which means taking private property by eminent domain, they're mighty ugly, especially when festooned with concertina wire, they don' work as a deterrent.
Well, consider this: It wasn't the Berlin Wall that kept East Germans out, it was the Stasi machine guns; it's the guards who keep prisoners behind bars and private hired security which protects estates. "Millions of rapists/drug dealers, etc. from Mexico" is simply a lie.
Walls in place can be skirted, climbed, damaged, blown apart, ignored. When we are talking
about 8 billion dollars (not pesos) for openers, we need to "Just say No!"
Paul Rees
Northwest side
