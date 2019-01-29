In recent weeks there have been two good examples why walls don't work, with immigrants going under and over our existing barriers. Present an obstacle or a problem and mankind will find a solution. In a relatively short period of time mankind has evolved from making stone tools to exploring the universe. Overcoming a medieval obstacle like a wall won't stop people who are desperate to secure a better life for themselves and their families.
Some have criticized these migrants for being reckless and placing their families in danger. Unfortunately, the conditions in their home countries are more dangerous than their trek north. As long as countries in Central America and elsewhere remain unstable, we will have people who want to immigrate to our country. Our nation has always represented hope and a chance for a better life, and people around the world still see us as that guiding light. Hopefully our representatives in Washington will work together to secure both border security and meaningful immigration laws.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
