Building walls that divide people has a long history. The most famous wall is the "Great Wall of China." It was mostly built from 770BC to 206BC by Chinese dynasties to keep the Mongols out of China. Think Genghis Khan. Hadrian's Wall was built by the Romans to keep the "Scots" out of England. Parts of this wall are still there. The Berlin Wall separated the communist east from the western part of Berlin from 1961 till 1989.
In 1969 in North Ireland, walls were built in Dublin and Belfast to keep the catholics and protestants apart. Famous walls were also built in Spain, Croatia and Jerusalem, to name a few. History can tell us a lot about the practice of building walls: They don't work and you can go over, under, through or around them. President Trump and the Congress are asking for $25 billion to build the "great big beautiful wall" to separate the U.S. from Mexico. That is a lot of money wasted.
John Tansley
Oro Valley
