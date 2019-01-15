I retired to Costa Rica. Here they have a great solution to illegal immigration. If an employer has an undocumented alien working for them, they are fined 10 times the wages. Be it an hour, week, month or years. So it is far too expensive to have an undocumented worker. And of all things, most undocumented workers here come from the United States thinking they can work under the table undetected. Guess again.
Think how upset someone gets in the U.S. when a fast food clerk speaks Spanish. Same thing here when a worker speaks English or has a foreign accent. They will be reported to the Ministry of Labor and Immigration in a heart beat. A solution much better than a wall and a whole lot cheaper.
Ron Whisler
San Marcos de Tarrazu, Costa Rica
