I have a wall. I like my wall. There I have said it — I like my wall. This, apparently makes me immoral, in some odd construction of morality according to Right Reverend Speaker Pelosi and her disciples. So be it.
My wall allows me to control who comes and goes. Friends and family are always welcome. Others come and go as I need to maintain my home or to provide support and assistance doing those things I can't or don't want to do. They are welcome too, and always treated with respect.
Everything I love and cherish is inside my wall. I am sure there are people who have taller ladders or other abilities to climb my walls. They are not welcome. If they attempt to get inside my wall, I will defend it using all available means. I will deal with the consequences later. My neighbors have walls, too. They seem to like them, too. The old saying: "Good fences make for good neighbors" seem to have some wisdom.
Jay Allen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.