Re: the Jan. 24 letter to the editor "Hadrian, East Germany and China all tried walls."
The writer gave three examples of where he thought that walls failed their builders. Let’s start with East Germany. That wall was to keep people IN and it stood for 28 years. Only 5,000 people managed to escape or about 3.5 people per week. That wall worked. The Wall of China was breached by large armies bent on conquest but stood for hundreds of years. Its original purpose was defense but also served to control migration and trade. This wall worked for many years.
The Roman emperor Hadrian built a wall in England around AD 122. Reasons for its construction are not known. This Roman wall was never expected to stop tribes from migrating or armies from invading. Not a good example of a barrier. Israel has built two walls/barriers that have significantly increased their security. If walls didn’t work, they would have disappeared thousands of years ago.
Mavin Montez
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.