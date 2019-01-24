Here's the thing about walls: Since the first one was built, people have been breaching them--they tunnel under, climb over, blast (or saw) through, or go around. So, since most drugs come in through legal ports of entry anyway, and most people who are here illegally have overstayed their school or work visas, how 'bout we do this: We take that $5.7B and invest it in increased personnel at the border and in developing technological detection solutions to solve the real problems. Whatever is left over can be used to shore up the wall/fence/steel-slatted structures already in place, and maybe even add to it. Seems like an idea any very stable genius would have thought of by now...........
Carol Conniff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.