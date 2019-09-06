As of 9/3, Walmart is ending its sales of .223 rifle AND all handgun ammunition. Sometimes Walmart is the only venue for people to purchase handgun ammunition. During the Obama years when there was fear of gun control legislation, ammunition was scarce, Walmart was about the only store that had any reasonably priced stock of ammunition. People were lined up at 7am in the sporting goods department. Other retail stores jacked up their prices. Walmart is effectively punishing the 99.9% of law abiding gun owners for the despicable actions of a few. People shop for ammunition at Walmart for target practice (especially in the .22 caliber), home defense, or hunting purposes. Walmart corporate has now caved to a misplaced sense of responsibility and to the anti-gun crowd that intimidates and shames retailers of ammunition and firearms. Thousands of law abiding gun owners across the country who feel like they are being punished, will likely rethink ever shopping at Walmart again!
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.