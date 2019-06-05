Sweeping my driveway, my mind wandered to thinking about another forthcoming Democratic plight. 24 Democrats wanting to be President. How can the democrats, I'm thinking, select one without pushing support of the other 23 into split voting camps that could ensure another Republican victory?
The answer is presidential office by committee. Put them all up for election to President with the promise of each heading the executive branch under committee rule. Former VP Biden heads a committee on social decorum. Senator Sanders heads a committee fleecing the rich and giving to the poor. Each of the 24 would be numbered' for example, President#01, etc. The workings would be that President #01 would be the ony one of the 24 to respond on anything within its committee realms. The others would bide by that. Victory? Nah! Silly! They would never get along and disagreement over whose in charge would about as now. Status Quo.
Back to sweeping.
Edward Staten
Foothills
