Want facts on Climate Change? You could quickly find them by Googling any of the topics below:
See videos of great cracks in the ice sheets and ice sheets falling into the sea in Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland.
See photos of loss of permafrost in Alaska and Siberia.
See photos of sea level rise and consequent flooding of low-lying areas, such as several inhabited Pacific islands and Miami Beach.
Read statistics on the rate of rising global temperatures from agencies such as NASA.
Read statistics on ocean warming from many agencies and see videos of dying coral (such as on Australia’s Great Coral Reef).
Read statistics on the rising amounts of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere, and their origins.
Read articles on the calculus that allows scientists to project these statistics into the future, and to warn of their implications for life on earth.
In short, you have to exercise willful ignorance to announce smugly that you are “still waiting” for facts.
Suzanne Ferguson
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.