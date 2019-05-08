I have lived in 5 countries, four in South America Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Ecuador and Iran. When living in Chile and Allende came into power in 1970 I had my first lesson in propaganda. Today watching PBS 4 o'clock news John Boltan and Mike Pompeo announced that Iran is a threat to the United States. I believe that this is propaganda. We are sending an Aircraft carrier and other naval ships off the coast of Iran.
But why? My predication is that we will be at war with Iran before the election of 2020. You will have to decide is this another Iraq 2006?
William Lindberg
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.