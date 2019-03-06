Two issues with Michael Schaller's article. As a retire DEA Agent I would like to know if what I was told is true. We were taught at DEA that the origin of the Harrison Tax act was because the Leaders of Industry came to Congress to complain that about 20% of their work force was coming to work self medicated on Opioids or Cocaine which was available over the counter. The drugs came in the form of many home remedies for tooth aches, migraines, menstrual cramps, etc. This reason for trying to begin a war differs from the author. I am not doubting his information could have been added to the pile.
My second issue . I was amazed when I saw the DEA was the only Federal agency that seized more money than our annual budget which at the time was 1 1/2 BILLION $. I would pose he question, does the Government really want to end the WAR on DRUGS or is too lucrative.
Paul Ulrich
Dunlap, Tenn.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.