Here we go again. John Bolton, who has a horrific track record of seldom being right, is encouraging our president to prepare for war with Iran. And he is listening. Perhaps the president is remembering that with the war in Iraq in the news President George W Bush was easily re-elected. Wars are good for incumbent presidents. Unfortunately we haven't won a war since World War II. Korea, Viet Nam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Our coalition did kick Saddam out of Kuwait. We are bogged down in an 18 year quagmire in Afghanistan, and the war in Iraq, instead of installing democracy, converted the country from a Sunni led nation under the Saddam Hussein regime to a Shiite led nation much to the delight of Iraq's new pals Shiite Iran. ISIS was born in our Camp Bucca Prison by Abu Bakr al-Bagdadhi for good measure.
Bring it on President Trump.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
