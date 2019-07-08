Why were we, the American people, denied the right to see the Washington D. C. Parade by NBC, CBS, and ABC? They can show the Macy Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade and the Gay Pride Parade, but not a patriotic parade.
I sat at home all day waiting for them to show the Washington D. C. Parade. I was deeply disappointed.
I guess Donald Trump is right about "Fake News" and the "Swamp" in Washington D. C, controlling our country, It was a slap in the face not being able to watch that parade. Wake up Americans as to what is happening in America.
Alice Homola
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.