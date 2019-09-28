Hunter Biden collecting $50,000 a month from a Ukraine energy company when his primary qualification was his Dad being vice president, VP Joe Biden getting Ukraine prosecutor fired for prosecuting the Ukraine energy company or possibly get their US subsidies withheld, President Trump urging new Ukraine President to investigate the issue further or possibly get US subsidies withheld, an intelligence person listening into the President's phone calls with other countries Presidents and reporting on what was said to an intelligence community that is clearly suspect. And now a Democratic House spending huge amounts of money and time on an impeachment process that is going nowhere because of a Republican Senate. What is happening to issues that effect the public like immigration, energy, safety? Is this what partisanship accomplishes? How did we get here?
dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.