Re: the July 29 letter to the editor "Help neighbors, cut immigration problems."
The writer suggest the U.S. should stop wasting our resources fighting the bad guys in the Middle East and, instead, help our Latin American neighbors who are suffering from poverty, gangs and corruption. He implies the U.S. government does not lend a helping hand to countries to the south. The facts are that in the past 70 years, U.S. taxpayer have provided more than $20 billion via the Alliance for Progress, $3 billion through the Organization of American States, and $8.5 billion for Peace Corps operations in Latin America.
A total of about $31 billion, not including additional billions of government loans and grants. $31 billion for economic, education, public health, and poverty assistance. Success? No, in many cases these constitutional governments used the funds to support dictatorships or socialist systems that are failing. A sad situation, but additional assistance is not prudent. These independent nations must solve their problems, not send their citizens north.
Frank Tussing
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.