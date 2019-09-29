With the impeachment drums beating ever more loudly, the drum beaters should pause and consider what would happen if they are successful. You cannot get rid of an administration by removing the President. Mike Pence would become President. Pence has been a lifelong ultra conservative, with ties to evangelical and various conservative groups whose avowed agenda is to roll back women’s rights, gay rights, minority rights, and bring about a return to the culture and social values of the 1950s. Pence has been Trump’s conduit to these organizations from the get-go and has been the behind-the-scenes promoter of these conservative agendas. Anyone in favor of impeachment should look up and read the Oct. 23, 2017 New Yorker Magazine article “The Danger of President Pence.” Sometimes it's just better to stay with the devil you know than the devil you don’t, no matter how distasteful.
Alex Rycar
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.