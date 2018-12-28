In response to the letter writer that believes “water jugs left in the desert encourage crossers”: The majority of people fleeing their homelands are much like the Jews fleeing Germany seventy to eighty years ago. If they knew they could find shelter or safe havens along the way, they were more hopeful of success. But given the alternatives, they were quite willing to risk their lives and the lives of their children. A lack of water jugs will not decrease the number of attempted crossings, but will certainly increase the number of deaths along the way. On the Op-Ed page Ms. Cepeda reports that between 43 and 51% of Gentiles support a law preventing refugees from entering the US. (60% of all Americans oppose such a law.) Unfortunately, Jews have learned from experience and few could ever support such a law.
KENNETH COHN
Northwest side
