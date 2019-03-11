My right-wing friends happily spend their Social Security payments. My left-wing friends happily invest in the stock market. Seniors and veterans gratefully accept socialized medicine, and left-wingers eagerly search for the lowest price thanks to capitalistic competition. Huge corporations gleefully take government subsidies.
Donald Trump’s two favorite foreign countries, China and Russia, are communist capitalist countries which often beat us in international trade. They have created lots of billionaires. Everyone tries to cut their taxes to the bone, rich and poor. Deficit spending has run wild in the USA, putting every one of us on the dole and in debt.
Brain-dead politicians need to stop arguing about meaningless labels, such as socialist and capitalist, and start talking about policies and issues. Everyone reading this lives in a socialist capitalist country, as does 99% of the world. Get over it and find solutions to our problems.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
