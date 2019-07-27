Re: the July 20 letter "Far left fails to grasp Trump's appeal."
I hear your frustration with people who disagree with you and the President. I’m referring to people who want change in Washington because they don’t love what Trump has done to the country. Those are the people who Trump is telling to leave the country if they don’t like what he is doing.
Right now, the Democrats, particularly the Squad, believe there needs to be change in Washington. During the Obama presidency, Trump and maybe you as well, railed against President Obama and said he was hurting the country. At that time, you wanted change and nobody told you, or Trump, to leave the country.
The reason nobody told him or you to leave is that almost everyone other than Trump and his base, knows that if we tear our democracy apart with hatred, we all lose.
We should care about maintaining our democracy. We are all in this boat together. If the boat sinks, we all sink.
Jonpaul Barrabee
Oro Valley
