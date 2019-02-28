I have read commentaries in the Star where individuals want a wall, separating the USA from Mexico. I get it! Our president, in a gesture of decisiveness and force, pushed for a wall closing the gaps in our border. That sounds, looks and feels great. But, once we build the wall, our problems will still remain. The comprehensive Border Security, Economic Opportunity, and Immigration Modernization Act, supported by the bipartisan "gang of eight," including the late John McCain, does the job better.
The Senate passed it in 2013, but it was rejected by the House, which never took it up. It is not perfect, IT CAN NEVER BE, but it is far better than the hodgepodge basket of laws and regulations we now know are not working for our border, immigrants or the nation. So let’s ask our representatives to bring up S.744 again and pass it into law. We will then have as comprehensive, coherent and as just an immigration system as humanly possible.
John Cole
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.