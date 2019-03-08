Conservative Republicans have used branding once again to diminish good ideas from their Democratic foes. The incorrect use of "socialist" is meant to create fear in our increasingly internet dependent citizenry. First, socialism is an economic system. Communism is a political system. All modern countries use a mixed economic system incorporating elements of socialism and capitalism.
Whenever a government body collects taxes and uses those taxes for the collective benefit of the governed, that is socialism. The police, fire department, public school and even private schools which get some tax money or government guaranteed loans are part of a socialistic system. In a truly capitalistic system we would pay private police companies as subscribers. The rich would get much better service at an increased cost.
The problem with unbridled capitalism is that it increasingly favors the wealthy until corporations and the mega rich are able to stifle entrepreneurship and small-business health.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.